Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Gap Down to $3.20

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.20, but opened at $3.04. Cazoo Group shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 10,548 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
About Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
