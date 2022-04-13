Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Gap Down to $3.20

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.20, but opened at $3.04. Cazoo Group shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 10,548 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Cazoo Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZOO. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the third quarter worth $267,492,000. Willoughby Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the third quarter worth $171,673,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,867,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the third quarter worth $50,558,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,026,000. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.