VanEck Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 18,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 227,583 shares.The stock last traded at $18.74 and had previously closed at $18.77.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in VanEck Vietnam ETF by 587.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vietnam ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

