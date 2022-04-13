Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Shares Gap Down to $98.27

Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $98.27, but opened at $94.79. Sony Group shares last traded at $93.17, with a volume of 3,757 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SONY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $110.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.04 and its 200 day moving average is $113.14.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $26.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.01 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONY. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $3,080,204,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth approximately $320,959,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth approximately $268,675,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth approximately $209,262,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth approximately $187,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

