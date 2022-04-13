Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CASH has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.78. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.86. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $65.96.

Meta Financial Group ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $158.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Meta Financial Group will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.60%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $902,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $66,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,541 shares of company stock worth $1,108,837. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2,079.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

