BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BMRN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.14.
BMRN opened at $82.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.12 and a 200-day moving average of $83.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $71.59 and a 12-month high of $94.20.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $439,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $500,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,522 shares of company stock worth $3,604,165. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
