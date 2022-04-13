BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BMRN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.14.

BMRN opened at $82.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.12 and a 200-day moving average of $83.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $71.59 and a 12-month high of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $439,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $500,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,522 shares of company stock worth $3,604,165. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

