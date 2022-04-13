Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.60.

Shares of BECN opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.91. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 3.56%. Analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.84 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,343.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 560.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,085,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,848 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,907,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,866,000 after buying an additional 663,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth $29,982,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth $28,544,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,398,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,222,000 after acquiring an additional 442,700 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

