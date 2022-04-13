AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) VP Christopher A. Jessup Sells 34,433 Shares of Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) VP Christopher A. Jessup sold 34,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,713,730.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,254.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:AIR opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.73. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. AAR had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. AAR’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AAR by 11.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

AIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

