AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) VP Christopher A. Jessup Sells 34,433 Shares of Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) VP Christopher A. Jessup sold 34,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,713,730.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,254.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:AIR opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.73. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26.
AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. AAR had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. AAR’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.
