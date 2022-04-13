Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IVZ. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Invesco has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

In related news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $3,701,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts bought 1,378,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $25,707,775.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,455,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,071,234 over the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,182,320,000 after buying an additional 8,718,084 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Invesco by 129.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,286,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,577,000 after buying an additional 3,546,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,849,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Invesco by 647.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,014,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,558,000 after buying an additional 1,744,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after buying an additional 1,448,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

