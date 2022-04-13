Datto (NYSE:MSP) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $35.50 target price on the investment management company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair lowered Datto from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Datto in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on Datto in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datto currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE:MSP opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 115.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.73. Datto has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $34.76.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datto will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $99,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $34,812.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,252 shares of company stock valued at $10,909,235 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Datto by 67.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Datto by 392.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 221,830 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Datto in the second quarter worth about $1,334,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Datto in the third quarter worth about $2,171,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Datto by 15.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

