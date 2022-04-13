Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given New $700.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with digital digestion happening coming out of the pandemic. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $623.53.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $611.89 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $322.23 and a fifty-two week high of $635.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $561.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.53. The stock has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total value of $7,395,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.42, for a total value of $2,880,170.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,830,477.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,657 shares of company stock worth $39,871,738 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $522,352,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,464,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,362,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $142,126,000 after buying an additional 244,007 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

