Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at HC Wainwright

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $220.59.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $159.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 0.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,147,000 after buying an additional 96,697 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $550,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO.

