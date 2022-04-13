Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RYAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ryanair to €21.00 ($22.83) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Ryanair from €20.50 ($22.28) to €20.00 ($21.74) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ryanair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Liberum Capital raised shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ryanair from €21.00 ($22.83) to €20.00 ($21.74) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $91.49 on Tuesday. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $74.12 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryanair will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Ryanair by 7.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 43,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,585,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,595,000 after purchasing an additional 172,064 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth $4,747,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

