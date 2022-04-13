Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Downgraded by Cowen to Market Perform

Cowen cut shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $126.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $144.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.29.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $98.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.46. The company has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $522,697,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in Fiserv by 77.5% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775,001 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Fiserv by 93.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.