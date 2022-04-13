Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,277 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 7,914 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 84.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,363 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $144,451,000 after purchasing an additional 403,625 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 57,641 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,509 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,634 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $178.61 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.77 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.68 and a 200-day moving average of $178.87.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $9,630,226.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,650 shares of company stock worth $26,514,549. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.78.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

