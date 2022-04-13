Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Rogers were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,655,000 after acquiring an additional 36,149 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers alerts:

Shares of ROG opened at $272.20 on Wednesday. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.84 and a fifty-two week high of $274.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Rogers had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $230.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.75.

Rogers Profile (Get Rating)

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.