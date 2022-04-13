Wolfe Research Downgrades SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) to Market Perform

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SAIL. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $64.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -97.13 and a beta of 1.84. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.21.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $182,428.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $77,892.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,745 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,862. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,799,000 after acquiring an additional 203,366 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 369,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares during the period. Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter worth $3,009,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth $5,513,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,628,000 after buying an additional 177,800 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

