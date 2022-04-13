Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 6,587 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,191,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,498 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 10,963.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 20.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 13.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BME opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.91. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $49.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.