State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 4,686 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.11% of Brady worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brady by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,358,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Brady by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 318,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,162,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Brady by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Brady by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,592,000 after buying an additional 28,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Brady by 280.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after buying an additional 111,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.20. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Brady had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

In other Brady news, VP Russell Shaller bought 10,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.50 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

