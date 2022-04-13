Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Major Shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv Sells 544,249 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,567.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,712.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,799.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,230.05 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. The firm had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $22.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 117.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,150.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,309.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

