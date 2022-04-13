Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Jackson Financial Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JXN)

Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jackson Financial in a report released on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.36. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jackson Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.45 EPS.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

JXN opened at $42.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.28. Jackson Financial has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 66.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

