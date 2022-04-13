Equitable Group Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equitable Group in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.40. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EQB. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$95.00 target price on shares of Equitable Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$102.25.

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$62.15 on Wednesday. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of C$60.06 and a 52-week high of C$84.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$73.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$83.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.10 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$171.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$167.10 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.85%.

In related news, Director Ronald Walter Tratch sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total value of C$485,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at C$232,771. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.64, for a total transaction of C$318,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,182,395.56. Insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $1,152,361 in the last ninety days.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

