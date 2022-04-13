Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Southwest Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the airline will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.74). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

