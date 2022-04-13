Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Southwest Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the airline will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.74). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.