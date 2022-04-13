Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for ON Semiconductor Corp Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.71. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $215,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 100.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 27,412 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,221,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,910,000 after buying an additional 80,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $5,847,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,055 shares of company stock worth $3,162,479. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

