Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Cut by Analyst

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Roku in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.24). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Roku’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.83) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Roku from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Roku from $190.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Roku from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Pivotal Research downgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.46.

Shares of ROKU opened at $113.58 on Wednesday. Roku has a 12 month low of $97.91 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.42 and a beta of 1.85.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Roku by 237.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Roku by 147.1% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 1,180.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 35.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 576.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $13,375,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,946 shares of company stock worth $51,560,874. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

