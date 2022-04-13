Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.18 Million Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,156 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 85.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 11,513 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.05. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $55.79.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.