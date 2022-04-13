Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TFX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $399.55.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of TFX stock opened at $339.69 on Tuesday. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $289.00 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $335.89 and a 200-day moving average of $336.48.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teleflex will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,838,000 after acquiring an additional 550,512 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $144,602,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $119,911,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $184,687,000 after acquiring an additional 269,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $126,363,000 after acquiring an additional 144,456 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.