Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on APDN. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APDN opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $8.10.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 123.04% and a negative return on equity of 105.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APDN. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 29,998 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 23,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 16,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 33.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 13,257 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

