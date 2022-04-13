ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ASAZY. Citigroup lowered their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 305 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. DNB Markets raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 320 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $242.67.

Shares of ASAZY opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (ASAZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.