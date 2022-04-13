adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given New €255.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €280.00 ($304.35) to €255.00 ($277.17) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ADDYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of adidas from €340.00 ($369.57) to €315.00 ($342.39) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of adidas from €344.00 ($373.91) to €353.00 ($383.70) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised adidas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised adidas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $284.20.

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $108.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.94. adidas has a 12-month low of $93.86 and a 12-month high of $199.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 11.1% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter worth $1,987,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of adidas by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter worth $894,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

