EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $11.16

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.16, but opened at $11.49. EHang shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 3,071 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $616.11 million, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.58.

Get EHang alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in EHang by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of EHang by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of EHang by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EHang by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EHang by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.