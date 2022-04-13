Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Gap Up to $14.51

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.51, but opened at $15.07. Photronics shares last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 35,190 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $970.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. Photronics had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $94,346.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 9,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $189,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,809 shares of company stock valued at $973,255. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Photronics by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Photronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Photronics by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

