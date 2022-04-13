Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 319.50 ($4.16).

FORT has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.65) target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.43) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

FORT stock opened at GBX 231 ($3.01) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 239.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 257.49. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of GBX 197.40 ($2.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 330 ($4.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £519.14 million and a PE ratio of 11.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from Forterra’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

In related news, insider Stephen Harrison bought 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £3,969.80 ($5,173.05).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

