Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,594 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 3,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $22.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.96.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.