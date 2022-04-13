Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,041 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRP. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000.

VRP opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.41. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

