Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 153,838 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,838 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,919,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,944,000 after buying an additional 177,994 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,846,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,708,000 after acquiring an additional 124,492 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 995,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,981,000 after purchasing an additional 64,673 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 726,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,194,000 after buying an additional 72,511 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 532.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 694,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,574,000 after acquiring an additional 585,000 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.91.

