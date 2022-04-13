Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $110.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $101.16 and a one year high of $158.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

ENTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.70.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,100.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $120,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Profile (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.