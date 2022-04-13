Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.27 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.71, for a total transaction of $297,949.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total value of $3,285,792.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,340 shares of company stock worth $25,366,937. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Edward Jones downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $848.22.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $741.65 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $662.26 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The company has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.87, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $714.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $762.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.83%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

