iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LQDH. Titus Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

LQDH stock opened at $92.65 on Wednesday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $89.98 and a 52-week high of $96.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.70.

