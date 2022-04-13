Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. TheStreet cut Varonis Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.64.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -42.90 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average of $49.10. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $73.46.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 29.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $68,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,460,000 after purchasing an additional 232,993 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 863,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 672,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,951,000 after purchasing an additional 51,988 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

