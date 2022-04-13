Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Now Covered by Analysts at FBN Securities

FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

UPST has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Upstart from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $217.21.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $83.96 on Tuesday. Upstart has a 1-year low of $75.15 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55 and a beta of -0.58.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upstart will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.75, for a total value of $725,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,374 shares of company stock valued at $27,751,889 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,096,000 after purchasing an additional 594,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,779,000 after purchasing an additional 340,491 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,376,000 after purchasing an additional 315,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,266,000 after purchasing an additional 108,404 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,361,000 after purchasing an additional 65,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

