Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZNTL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.37 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.28.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Dimitris Voliotis sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $30,188.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $504,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,307 shares of company stock valued at $8,607,201. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

