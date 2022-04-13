Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

WB has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Weibo in a report on Sunday. They set a hold rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Weibo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Weibo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $27.80 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.37.

Weibo stock opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.91. Weibo has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average of $34.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.25). Weibo had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 36,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

