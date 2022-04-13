Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $5.41

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.41, but opened at $5.73. Chindata Group shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 14,514 shares changing hands.

CD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 2.44.

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.17 million. Chindata Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 3.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

