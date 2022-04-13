First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Short Interest Update

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 176.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $576,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 46,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FKU opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.84. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $46.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

