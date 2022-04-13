Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Short Interest Up 2,100.0% in March

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of EGIEY stock opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.44. Engie Brasil Energia has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $9.55.
Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $496.17 million for the quarter.
Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 60 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; and 45 complementary plants, which comprise 3 biomass, 38 wind farms, 2 photovoltaic solar power plants, and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.
