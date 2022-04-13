Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $6.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 36,846 shares in the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.