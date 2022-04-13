Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Get Investcorp Credit Management BDC alerts:

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $6.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is -499.96%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 36,846 shares in the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.