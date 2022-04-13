Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Increases By 1,663.6%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a growth of 1,663.6% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of TELNY opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.70 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58.
Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.
About Telenor ASA (Get Rating)
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telenor ASA (TELNY)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.