Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,081 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCEP. Oddo Bhf upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. ING Group began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($66.30) to €60.00 ($65.22) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.07.

NYSE CCEP opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.