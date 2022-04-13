iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $120.93

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $120.93 and last traded at $121.18, with a volume of 36506 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.63.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.97.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

