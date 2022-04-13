Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 405.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,357 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shutterstock by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Shutterstock by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Shutterstock by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Shutterstock by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on SSTK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $83.16 on Wednesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.38 and a 1 year high of $128.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.93.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $205.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 19,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $1,898,546.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $138,230.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,229 shares of company stock valued at $18,885,608 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

